Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 170.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 248.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $763,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $1,776,467.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047,674.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

INCY opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.07. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

