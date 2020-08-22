Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 966.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

