Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Fortive by 86.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after buying an additional 4,142,947 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Fortive by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,849 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,075,000 after buying an additional 1,162,230 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,086,000 after buying an additional 760,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,331,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,441.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,937,225 shares of company stock worth $277,761,071 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.23. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

