Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Realty Income by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Realty Income by 34.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 25.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

