Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 922 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,498,000 after acquiring an additional 123,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,294,000 after acquiring an additional 699,026 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Crane by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,566,000 after acquiring an additional 771,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 747,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Cfra lowered their price objective on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of CR opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 94.48 and a beta of 1.47. Crane Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

