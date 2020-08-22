Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Corteva by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 167,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $703,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 252.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 33.6% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 252,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.