Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $6.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USAS shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.65 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective (up previously from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

USAS stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Americas Silver by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,595,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 87,158 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Americas Silver by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,449,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 56.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

