DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $115.83 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

