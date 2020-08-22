Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Myokardia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth $68,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter worth $217,000.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total value of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,077.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MYOK opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.83. Myokardia Inc has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

