ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Receives $58.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NYSEARCA CMD opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.65 million.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Analyst Recommendations for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD)

