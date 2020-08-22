Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 4,423 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 60,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $94.40 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $82.76.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc Corp
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc Corp
NewMarket Co. Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC
NewMarket Co. Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC
Corning Incorporated Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC
Corning Incorporated Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,962 Shares of Bank Ozk
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,962 Shares of Bank Ozk


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report