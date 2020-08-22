Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 4,423 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 60,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $94.40 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $82.76.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

