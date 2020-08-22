Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 and sold 13,035 shares worth $561,219. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.