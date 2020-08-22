Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,454 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Xencor worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Xencor by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Xencor by 110.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xencor in the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Xencor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. Xencor Inc has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.