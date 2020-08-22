Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,524,000 after buying an additional 821,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,325,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773,710 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,585,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $71,776,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,499,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,599,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.45.

ARE opened at $170.69 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,250,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,591,444.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $3,326,454.58. Insiders sold a total of 96,809 shares of company stock worth $16,882,487 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

