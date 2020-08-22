Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,248 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $599,998,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 45.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 119.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $1,815,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,407,566.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $138,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $16,156,428. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHGG opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,771.23, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

