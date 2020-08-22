Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,120 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 696,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Richardson Electronics worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RELL stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

