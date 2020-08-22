Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $52,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $164,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

