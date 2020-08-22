Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 3.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 4.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 5.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $869,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $285,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,963 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.48.

CERN opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.67. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

