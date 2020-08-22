Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $138.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.50. Murphy USA Inc has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

