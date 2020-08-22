Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 6,703.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 235,289 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Ferro worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ferro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ferro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.84. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $15.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Ferro’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

