Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,756 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of CareDx worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 86.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 53,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 63.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 385,926 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 51.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 754.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.42.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,817 shares in the company, valued at $12,765,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $840,806.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $937,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,410 shares of company stock worth $3,991,483. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

