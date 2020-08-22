Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 78 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $95,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 294.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,197,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,288.6% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 246,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 228,360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 48.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,503,000 after purchasing an additional 226,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $159.33 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $181.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.76 and a 200 day moving average of $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

In other Equifax news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

