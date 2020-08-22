Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 4,808 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 650.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 102,785 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 294,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 14.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 228.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

AMCR opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

