Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $32.82 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38.

