Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

DHC opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $923.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

