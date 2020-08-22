Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX opened at $117.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

