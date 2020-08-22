Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 5,680 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,333,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

