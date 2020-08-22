3,845 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,845 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.32. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

