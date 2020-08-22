3,756 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. CNB Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI opened at $111.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.