Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 48.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

