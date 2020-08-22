Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,422 Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 686,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $25.77 on Friday. Clearway Energy Inc has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.30). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -840.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

