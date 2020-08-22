Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

RWO opened at $40.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

