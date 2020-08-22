Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 10,077 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,077 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.87.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

