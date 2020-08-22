Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,513 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,251,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 161.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 52.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 480,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 136.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 89,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVR opened at $2.93 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 97.93 and a current ratio of 97.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

