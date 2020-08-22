Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 25,587 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,219 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 25,587 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 202.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,493 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BofA Securities lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

NYSE EXC opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

