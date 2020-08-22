Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $479,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,577,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,032,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,637.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,635,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,947,000 after buying an additional 1,575,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,046,000 after buying an additional 242,896 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 970,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,195,000 after buying an additional 506,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after buying an additional 54,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $158.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.30. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $158.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

