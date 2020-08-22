Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $462,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock opened at $228.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $231.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.58.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.