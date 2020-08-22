Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.81.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $271.28 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.