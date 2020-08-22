Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,564 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Allstate by 109.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after buying an additional 1,561,512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allstate by 196.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,451,000 after buying an additional 1,245,647 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Allstate by 43.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,556,000 after buying an additional 1,098,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,362,000 after buying an additional 360,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $28,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $94.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.