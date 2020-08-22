Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI opened at $19.49 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66.

