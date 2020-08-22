Insider Selling: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Director Sells $359,005.00 in Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $359,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,082.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Andrew Zuber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynatrace alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $269,952.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $318,940.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $262,256.00.

Shares of DT stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $217,000. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 32.1% during the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.