Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives $17.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VNDA. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.
VNDA stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $612.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85.
In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $77,664.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,135.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $111,824.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,836 shares of company stock valued at $274,103 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 301,896 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,248.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 442,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.