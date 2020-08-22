Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives $17.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNDA. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

VNDA stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $612.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $77,664.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,135.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $111,824.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,836 shares of company stock valued at $274,103 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 301,896 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,248.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 442,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

