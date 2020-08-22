Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) PT at $16.00

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

