Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) PT at GBX 2,661.11

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,661.11 ($34.79).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,950 ($38.57) to GBX 3,000 ($39.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,200 ($28.76) to GBX 2,660 ($34.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.84) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($33.99) to GBX 2,800 ($36.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,764 ($36.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,797.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,612.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion and a PE ratio of 37.25. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 28.01 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,956 ($38.65).

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 124,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,803.43 ($3,665.09), for a total transaction of £349,929,739.46 ($457,484,297.90).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

