IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.15

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.15 and traded as high as $78.90. IP Group shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 681,968 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IP Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on IP Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get IP Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.61. The firm has a market cap of $763.83 million and a PE ratio of -44.50.

IP Group (LON:IPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 1.08 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IP Group Plc will post 1514.0224587 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IP Group news, insider Greg Smith sold 36,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £22,935.78 ($29,985.33).

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.