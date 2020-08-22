IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.15

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.15 and traded as high as $78.90. IP Group shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 681,968 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IP Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on IP Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.61. The firm has a market cap of $763.83 million and a PE ratio of -44.50.
In other IP Group news, insider Greg Smith sold 36,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £22,935.78 ($29,985.33).
About IP Group (LON:IPO)
IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.