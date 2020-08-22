Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,051% compared to the average volume of 382 call options.

In other news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 161.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,552 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 23.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,910,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 563,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

