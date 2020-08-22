1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 15,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,200.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $511,062,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 1life Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,824,000 after purchasing an additional 986,136 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $101,486,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $4,831,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of 1life Healthcare by 99.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 1life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

