Insider Selling: SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CFO Sells 21,513 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 21,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $480,385.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SVMK stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.53.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVMK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 83.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,808,000 after buying an additional 1,979,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth $14,254,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after buying an additional 1,002,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 69.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,331,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 951,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SVMK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,950,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 656,430 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

