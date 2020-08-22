Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MUR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Murphy Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 3.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,047 shares of company stock valued at $179,731. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

