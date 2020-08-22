National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

NYSE:NNN opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 161.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

